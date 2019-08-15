Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring

Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services

Midland, MI, August 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS and Atlanta, GA-based CareHalo, Corporation announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare clinical monitoring and patient interaction services to the marketplace.

CareHalo, Corporation has become a trusted healthcare consulting company for hospitals, accountable care organizations and physicians across the United States. Their mission is to help their customers navigate the rapidly changing landscape and assure all compliance standards while providing the consumer of remote patient monitoring access to quick clinical decisions.

Reach IPS is a leader in the collection and communication of health data from patients to care providers between doctor appointments. Reach IPS digitally connects patients and providers, through its i360 fully interoperable healthcare IT platform to allow physicians to provide eVisit technology, remotely monitor and adjust clinical care plans between provider office visits. The i360 platform collects patient vitals and biometrics via multiple, patient-centric healthcare IoT devices and natural language processors, analyzes the data and simultaneously populates multiple EMRs/EHRs with the patient health information in their native format.

Steve C. Lipp, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Reach IPS, has extensive experience in finance directly related to healthcare.

“By adding CareHalo, Corporation, we are driving the market in using a proven healthcare leader as a clinical care venture partner. We believe this is the way of the future to offer enterprise solutions to meet global needs of our customers. We are focused on being a center of excellence with CareHalo, Corporation to bring an added benefit to our clients,” said Lipp.

David A Wanner, MBA/MHA, Chief Administrative Officer of Reach IPS, has extensive C-Suite experience in healthcare enterprises.

“CareHalo, Corporation’s extensive experience brings a new layer of dynamic capabilities to Reach IPS. While our i360 platform has long had the capability of delivering telehealth and remote monitoring services to patients, we can now offer a robust, patient clinical care to our customers on an instantaneous basis. We are focused on moving forward with CareHalo, Corporation to bring complete health and monitoring and diagnostic services in a proficient and user friendly way,” said Wanner. “We look forward to working with Tam and the team she has assembled.”

Tam Goins, Managing Partner of CareHalo, Corporation, has helped connect hospitals and physician offices in a seamless way to offer professional services to a vast array of organizations.

“CareHalo, and our national team of medical providers and specialist, is excited about partnering with ReachIPS to leverage their technology to provide hospitals and payers with a comprehensive solution to Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Disease Management. We are confident that our partnership will not only improve health outcomes, but do so at a lower cost of care,” Tam Goins, Managing Partner

About CareHalo

CareHalo is the leading health monitoring service, transforming remote patient monitoring and chronic care management by providing a service pathway to collaborative care on demand - with a focus on 24/7 clinical support to ease the chronic disease management and remote patient monitoring burden on payers, hospitals, providers, home health, care givers and patients. CareHalo’s services can be integrated with any remote patient monitoring technology platform and customizable to meet the unique needs of the patient populations. The company’s providers include internist, specialist, nurse practitioners, dietitians and medical assistants - all acutely focused on driving improved health incomes and better quality of life for its members. CareHalo's services drive results in improving health outcomes and driving down the cost of care. For more information about CareHalo, visit www.CareHalo.com. Follow them on LinkedIn.

About Reach IPS

Reach IPS is a digital health innovator using technology to connect patients and providers through its interoperable, vendor-agnostic platform that bridges between wearable devices and patient care. i360 provides hundreds of predefined treatment plans, with the ability to customize, combine and manage any number of devices, caregivers and patient groups, while using your EMR/EHR software of choice. i360 supports almost every biomedical and fitness/wearable device while integrating into most leading EMR systems. i360 promotes healthier lifestyles without making lifestyle changes.

Visit www.ReachIPS.com to learn more. Follow them on LinkedIn.

