Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City

Los Angeles, CA, August 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City.

Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. Its operational platform enables real-time tracking of the service technician, accurate ETAs and simple two-way communication. Localz “On my way” messaging increases customer satisfaction and improves first time access rates, resulting in massive cost savings for the companies who deploy it.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” Tim Andrew CEO / co-founder said. “With a rapidly growing customer base in the US, we needed to establish a physical presence. We have clients located on both coasts and also in the mid-west. We were attracted to the growing pool of tech talent in LA and its good domestic and international transport links. We believe that the field tech ecosystem in the US is facing increasing challenges in meeting rising consumer expectations while also seeking to make operations more efficient. We’re here to help companies thrive, not just survive on the Day of Service.”

“Localz makes it extremely easy to see real-time activity in the field, communicate and react with multiple stakeholders. The solution is resonating with Field Service companies who want to elevate their customer experience,” says Alex Wise Regional Vice President of Sales for Localz.

“The California tech scene fits comfortably with Localz culture, in particular our focus on diverse thinking and our passion for driving rapid innovation,” Wise added. “We’ll be growing our commercial team and hub here in Culver City with a view to opening an East Coast hub in 2020.”

Book a meeting and demo with Localz, experts in last mile customer services, at Field Service Amelia Island 2019 on 19th-21st August. Localz will, speaking at the conference and advising the field service industry on how to "uberize" its services to meet the high expectations and demands of the modern day consumer whilst increasing revenues. They will also be tackling the issue of how to future proof for the future when fast unpredictable change is an absolute certainty.

Localz will also be hosting a competition at the conference so drop by their stand for a chance to win an Apple Watch.

