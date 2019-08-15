Self Storage in West Columbia, SC, Sold

Eagle Self Storage, a 2 property portfolio located in West Columbia, SC, was sold in late July to an out of state investment firm. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, led this effort on the firm's behalf.

Hilton Head Island, SC, August 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A 2 Property Portfolio located in West Columbia, SC, was sold in late July to an out of state investment firm. The buyer formed an LLC for the purpose of acquiring the facility.

Eagle Self Storage consists of two facilities located about 3/10 of a mile from each other. The facilities feature a combined 337 self storage units and 35,625 RSF, situated on 5.31 acres with room for potential expansion or parking. Amenities include lighting, fencing and an office.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

