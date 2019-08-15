Market Overview

Principled Technologies Shows the Dell Precision 5820 Desktop Tower Workstation Ran Quieter in Stress Tests Than Comparable Devices from HP and Lenovo

August 14, 2019 8:45pm   Comments
Principled Technologies (PT) compared noise from three desktop workstations with similar configurations, finding that the Dell machine was quieter overall.

Durham, NC, August 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Employees may not spend a lot of time thinking about background noise at the office, but it can pose a distraction that can affect their productivity. If organizations want to curb potential distractions, they may consider cutting down on noise from hardware such as desktop workstations.

Principled Technologies (PT) compared the noise levels of the Dell Precision 5820 Desktop

Tower Workstation, the HP Z4 G4 Workstation, and the Lenovo ThinkStation P520 in a series of stress tests. PT found that the Dell Precision generally ran at a quieter, more consistent level than either of the other devices, noting that, “[o]verall, the Dell Precision 5820 produced less noise than both competitors while running demanding workloads.”

For full details on the test results, see the full report at http://facts.pt/a22gsga.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

