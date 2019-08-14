JFC & Associates Announced as Winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at 2019 Maximoworld Awards

Boston, MA, August 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- JFC & Associates has been named winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at the 2019 Maximoworld Awards for their program for the California Department of General Services. Maximoworld is the premier event and trade show for asset management professionals, and the Maximoworld Awards recognize best-in-class programs for practitioners and vendors.

The California Department of General Services, FMD went through the process of completely revitalizing their asset management efforts. This included the re-implementation of IBM® Maximo®, implementation of DataSplice for mobile computing for 400 field staff, and the rollout of IMAXEAM Visual Scheduler for their planning and scheduling efforts. Work included the integration with the on-premise timekeeping system, custom workflow, work centers for tenant requests as well as a variety of custom reports and dashboards for the various management levels of the organization. The entire project was delivered on IBM Cloud infrastructure.

“Our company is founded on the principles of providing the highest quality services to our clients. This award showcases our commitment to them and provides formal validation for all of our teams’ hard work.” -John Connell, CEO JFC & Associates

JFC & Associates, an IBM Business Partner since 2006, is an innovator and world leader in integrating Enterprise Asset Management, IoT and Artificial Intelligence. JFC & Associates help world-class organizations add and manage new technologies to accelerate their businesses and increase ROI, finding a smarter way of doing things and solving problems in unconventional ways. JFC has over 30 years of experience across a wide range of industries including transportation, aviation, utilities, education, highways, healthcare, manufacturing, defense and data centers.

