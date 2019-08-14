Sheryl Barr Promoted to Director of Marketing & Communications at RT New Day

Hamilton, NJ, August 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sheryl Barr has been promoted to director of marketing and communications at RT New Day. Since joining the RT New Day team in 2009 as a marketing coordinator, Barr’s responsibilities have steadily increased to include the strategic development of RT New Day’s complete package of marketing and sales material, newsletters, email communications and social media activities. In addition, she manages an in-depth and widely used blog that connects brokers to industry related articles and potential claims incidents and events.

“Sheryl has dedicated the past 10 years to expanding our presence among key target audiences nationwide, while solidly establishing our position as the industry’s premier resource for environmental and construction related professional liability,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, President – RT New Day. “She has also taken the reins on everything from event planning and the update of our website to the maintenance of our massive sales database and ongoing staff licensing efforts. Her work to successfully promote RT New Day has been integral to our steady growth and the results we expect to achieve well into the future.”

“We were a nine-person firm looking to expand and further develop our brand in a niche market when I started 10 years ago,” adds Barr. “Today, we are a leading player in our field and a team recognized for our professionalism and in-depth industry knowledge. I’m proud to have played a role in this success and of the ongoing opportunity to support our team of industry experts.”

Prior to RT New Day, Barr held sales and marketing positions with Golder Associates, Fluor Daniel, Davis Management Company and Biokinetics. A resident of Cherry Hill, NJ, she holds an MBA from Rutgers University - Camden and Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from American University - Kogod School of Business. She can be reached through RT New Day’s Hamilton, NJ office by calling 609-528-3884 or emailing sheryl.barr@rtspecialty.com.

RT New Day, a division of R-T Specialty, LLC, is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients find appropriate, high-quality environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages. RT New Day offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit newday.rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.

