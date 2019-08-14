Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John's County, FL

Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John's County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships.

Atlanta, GA, August 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sentosa Beachwalk is the sole multi-family community inside the Beachwalk Resort and is comprised of 348 luxury apartment homes that feature a resort style amenity package. Amenities include a stunning vacation-inspired pool, 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge, EV charging stations, Luxor package room, outdoor athletic courts, playground and access to the Beachwalk Resort crystal lagoon.

Anchored by a spectacular man-made 14-acre lagoon, the Beachwalk Resort, is comprised of waterfront restaurants, shops, and recreational opportunities. The Beachwalk Resort perfectly combines a vacation lifestyle with the conveniences of urban living right in your back yard.

After a day of enjoying fun in the sun at the shops, restaurants and outdoor activities of the Beachwalk Resort, residents will come home to luxuriously appointed homes featuring, smart home technologies, gourmet kitchens, quartz or granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, wood and plush custom flooring and custom lighting packages.

About Falcone and Associates

Falcone and Associates is a privately-held organization with a wide array of investments under management. Leveraging the immense experience of Founder, Arthur Falcone, South-Florida based FG brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience to the investment and development of all real estate product types. Over a 30-year span Falcone and Associates has overseen many billions in investments, including the acquisition, development and sale of large-scale, master planned communities and more than 30,000 homes. Capitalizing on extensive expertise, past success, resilience and valuable relationships, Falcone and Associates strives to always provide rewarding, profitable and sustainable results for investors, partners and the surrounding community.

About Equity Resources, LLC

Equity Resources, LLC was founded in 1976 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jack Fiorella, CCIM, a Birmingham native and graduate of Auburn University. The company is a highly successful private real estate development and investment company specializing in the multifamily industry. The company’s success can be attributed to its team of real estate professionals, the careful selection of the right assets and deal structures, astute negotiations and an effective network of expert partners. Equity Resources currently owns or has previously owned multifamily assets throughout the Central and Southern United States. For more information, visit www.equityresources.net.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

