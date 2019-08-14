MITA Congratulates Lisa Spellman's Appointment to SES 2019 Board of Directors

Washington, DC, August 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded the appointment of Lisa Spellman, MBA, Astd, to the Society for Standards Professionals (SES) 2019 Board of Directors where she will serve as Education Council Director.

Spellman is the General-Secretary for the Digital Communications in Medicine (DICOM) for the Medical Imaging Technology Association (MITA). In this role, she provides strategic leadership and operations management for DICOM stakeholders worldwide. She is also the SES Education Committee Chair and serves on the United States National Committee (USNC/ANSI) for Rules & Procedures and Finance Committees.

“Lisa is a leader who delivers real value to MITA Members through her work with DICOM,” said Patrick Hope, MITA executive director. “We congratulate her and know she’ll bring a wealth of expertise to the entire Standards community.”

Spellman has more than 15 years of experience in international Standards development working directly with hundreds of SDOs, subject matter experts, vendors, governments, health ministries, NGOs and other related entities in the development of Standards.

SES is a not-for-profit professional membership society dedicated to furthering the knowledge and use of Standards and Standardization. It also manages the world's only certification program for Standards professionals and provides a neutral forum where Standards users and developers can come together to address mutual issues, opportunities, and interests in ways that work to the benefit of everyone involved with, or affected by, Standards. SES Members are primarily involved in the development, application, and use of company, government, national, regional, and international Standards.

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­

