Another Self-Storage Success
Scott Meyers' successfully helps another student invest.
Noble, OK, August 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- And yet another Success Story; Scott Meyers & Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate the following Students who recently closed on their new Self Storage Facility and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators:
Mike and Sheri Dierking closed on Blue Bear Storage, a 188-unit (28,900 sq. ft.) facility plus parking located in Noble, OK in June 2019.
According to Mike, “Having a mentor was a huge help along the way, guiding us on what to look for and steering clear of others.” Mike and Sheri took advantage of the opportunity to learn how to invest at www.selfstorageinvesting.com.
Contact Information:
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
Contact via Email
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791903
Press Release Distributed by PR.com