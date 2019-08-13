New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories

8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction.

Menlo Park, CA, August 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), a leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO industry, is pleased to announce the availability of its 2019 syndicated report on "Clinical Trial Investigator Satisfaction & Central Laboratory Performance." This update to its benchmark 2011, 2013 and 2016 studies provides a detailed, 8-year longitudinal look into clinical trial investigator satisfaction and central laboratory performance.

Based on feedback from more than 260 clinical trial investigators globally, Covance Central Laboratory continues to be the most preferred central laboratory, among 56% of investigators. Covance Central Laboratory also surpasses others in the areas of kit ordering, resupply and ease of use. Covance is the drug development business of LabCorp. Other leading, preferred labs highlighted in the report include Q2 Solutions and PPD Central Laboratory. The longitudinal tracking study includes performance benchmarking scores for Covance Central Laboratory Services, Eurofins/Medinet, ICON Central Laboratory, PPD Central Laboratory, Q2 Solutions Central Laboratory and others across 17 critical evaluation criteria.

The report also provides longitudinal tracking of investigator satisfaction with clinical trial sponsors, key challenges faced by investigators, preferences for central laboratories, and opportunities to improve investigator-sponsor working relationships. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, “The report findings reaffirm Covance Central Laboratory as the clear leader among clinical trial investigators and uncover important longitudinal market trends, such as growing central laboratory consolidation. Investigators are working with fewer central laboratories.”

To learn more about the relationship between clinical trial investigator satisfaction, central laboratory preference and performance, or to download sample pages from the report, visit http://www.lifesciencestrategy.com.

About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and drug discovery.

Contact Information:

Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Jon Meyer

1-800-941-6373

Contact via Email

www.lifesciencestrategy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/792037

Press Release Distributed by PR.com