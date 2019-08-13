Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award

Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair.

Dallas, TX, August 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Pegasus Appliance Repair has been selected for the 2019 Dallas Award in the Appliance Repair Service category by the Dallas Award Program.

Each year, the Dallas Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Dallas area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Dallas Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Dallas Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Dallas Award Program

The Dallas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Dallas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Dallas Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

