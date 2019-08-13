Elearning!® Magazine Launches 2elearning.com Version 2; New Website Offers More Features, Memberships & Resources

Phoenix, AZ, August 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Elearning!® Media Group, the exclusive trade magazine serving the U.S. e-learning market, announced the launch of the newly improved 2elearning.com. The current site attracts up to 300,000 visitors per month and is expected to grow with its new version featuring ease of navigate, visual appeal and feature loaded architecture. The website serves learning and workplace technology market across the USA and the world.

New Features

The new 2elearning.com architecture makes navigation easy with all content within 2 clicks of the home page. The site offers free and tiered content based upon the visitors’ preferences. Integrated e-commerce capabilities make registering and purchasing activities easier by hosting within the website. EMG has also expanded content by featuring external partner content and solutions. At launch, exclusive research studies from Metaari will be available, as well as premium research, web seminars, exclusive content. Additional partner content and solutions will be added continuously.

For advertisers, the means to target 2elearning.com’s high level audience is much easier, contextualized and seamless. (Note: 2elearning.com audience is 74% management level with almost 40% senior level executive. This is the highest management level reach among the training media websites in the USA.) Now, ad messages or units can flow within the editorial content of the site by tag, topic or page. Custom units like Roadblocks, skins and large pop ups are also available.

Subscription Vs. Membership

Elearning! Media Group has always featured opt-in subscriptions for access to print, online and event brands. These opt-in subscriptions will automatically migrate to the Start Up Membership for 90 days after August 1st launch. After which, subscribers can select the level of access they wish to secure.

2elearning.com’s new Membership levels includes four tiers of accessibility.

1) Free access is still available for browsing visitors who wish to experience selected content from our editors and valued technology partners. The Basic Membership level gives visitors access to the weekly e-newsletter Elearning! Alert and all free content.

2) The Start Up Membership ($99/year) gives visitors subscriptions to Elearning! eMagazine, access to selected web seminars live and on-demand, selected annual research executive summaries, and social media community membership.

3) The Professional Membership ($495) offers all the above features plus a print copy of Elearning! magazine for the year ($69) and two free full research reports valued at $995 each.

4) Enterprise Membership ($4500) is available for teams of five at a ten percent discount over the Professional Membership. Enterprise members gains all benefits of the Professional member.

“Elearning! ® Magazine’s website 2elearning.com is one of the highest trafficked websites in the e-learning space,” reports Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, “Elearning! Media Group. The new features, membership options and visual appeal engages visitors and extends visitor time on site. All these elements offer advertisers a new visitor experience across the globe,” cites Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! ® Media Group.

Elearning! ® Magazine helps leaders build smarter organizations via learning and workplace technologies. The 24-time award-winning editorial features real-world case studies, techniques and strategies, plus the market trends and analysis against which to benchmark. “Our mission is to help our audience build smarter companies and adapt to a fast-changing business environment. The new website and increasing features and unique content is mission critical,” adds Vi Paynish, Executive Editor, Elearning! ® Magazine.

Visit the new 2elearning.com on August 12th, 2019.

Elearning! ® Media Group is a privately held trade publishing company owned by B2B Media Company, LLC. To learn more at about Elearning! ® Media Group, visit: 2elearning.com; on Twitter: 2elearning or #ELCE; via Facebook: Elearning! -Magazine or LinkedIn: Elearning! Magazine Network.

