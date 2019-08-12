Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America

Chicago, IL, August 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular USA’s mission is to become a trusted provider of workbooks and learning materials in the United States.

Workbooks created by Popular USA are all aligned to National and State standards and include titles such as, Complete Math Success Grades 1 - 6, Complete Curriculum Success Grades 1 – 6, and 365 Fun Days for Preschool and Kindergarten under the Old Framers Almanac Brand. To learn more about the Popular USA products, please visit: www.popularbookusa.com.

About Popular Book Company (USA):

Popular USA is a subsidiary of POPULAR Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based company that publishes, distributes, and retails books for both the educational and general fiction markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other parts of the world. POPULAR Holdings Limited has 95 years of publishing experience and has subsidiaries in countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In Canada, Popular Book Company is the leading supplementary workbook publisher with millions of copies sold in the 25 years the company has been operating.

For more details, please contact:

Erin Wolf

Marketing Manager

Tel: 1-844-731-9827 x109

Email: erinwolf@popularworld.com

Contact Information:

Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

Erin Wolf

905-731-9827 ext. 109

Contact via Email

www.popularbook.ca/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791898

Press Release Distributed by PR.com