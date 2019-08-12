Market Overview

Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America

PR.com  
August 12, 2019 5:00am   Comments
Chicago, IL, August 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular USA’s mission is to become a trusted provider of workbooks and learning materials in the United States.

Workbooks created by Popular USA are all aligned to National and State standards and include titles such as, Complete Math Success Grades 1 - 6, Complete Curriculum Success Grades 1 – 6, and 365 Fun Days for Preschool and Kindergarten under the Old Framers Almanac Brand. To learn more about the Popular USA products, please visit: www.popularbookusa.com.

About Popular Book Company (USA):
Popular USA is a subsidiary of POPULAR Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based company that publishes, distributes, and retails books for both the educational and general fiction markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other parts of the world. POPULAR Holdings Limited has 95 years of publishing experience and has subsidiaries in countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In Canada, Popular Book Company is the leading supplementary workbook publisher with millions of copies sold in the 25 years the company has been operating.

