The FreakShow Family Show is Coming to Town - as Seen on TV - This Comedy Stunt Show Family Explodes Into the Ludlow Theatre

Ludlow, KY, August 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FreakShow Deluxe, Hollywood’s own & only carnival-style sideshow presents: The FreakShow Family Show, performing its full-length show for one night only on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 7:00 p, at The Ludlow Theatre, 322 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016.

This award winning show of comedy, sideshow stunts, western arts, mentalism and magic has been featured around the world. The FreakShow Family - a real family of four amazing performers who have appeared on television and live events in the United States and abroad, is excited to be at the Ludlow Theatre for the first time. Ludlow Theatre is a unique venue that houses a performance space, a brewing company (Bircus Brewing), and circus school (Circus Mojo) all in one location.

The two youngest performers: 14-year-old Grennan (the Green Monster) and his 11-year-old sister, Charlotte (La Pequeña Arañita), have appeared together on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, as well as Little Big Shots Australia and the German television show, Superkids. Grennan still holds his title as “World’s Youngest Professional Knife Thrower,” while Charlotte maintains her mantle as “The Bravest Little Girl On Four Continents.”

Patriarch and show founder, Reverend Tommy Gunn, and his partner, Miss mAlice Aforethought, are not only amazing showpeople in their own rights, but also proud parents who are excited about what their children have achieved.

“Grennan first officially performed an act on stage when he was four,” says Gunn. “By seven he was throwing knives, and television came calling. Charlotte was at a show on her first day home after being born. She really has talent - they have sawdust in their blood.”

The FreakShow Family Show was picked as the Performance of the Weekend at the 2018 Southern Sideshow Hootenanny in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Grennan and Charlotte really earned that award,” their mother, Miss mAlice, beams with pride. “They just took over the stage and owned it. They showed everyone there how it is done.”

Gunn and Aforethought have also appeared on stages and television screens all over the country. From live shows in Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY; to the Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA; to the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, SD (where they also appeared on its television show); plus television shows on NBC, MTV, the Discovery Channel and more. Recently, Gunn was featured on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. They are excited to bring the show to the Ludlow Theatre.

“The Ludlow Theatre is an amazing place for us to perform,” Gunn says. “The whole family is thrilled to return to our friends at Circus Mojo! We saw its first shows back when it opened - and we are looking forward to premiering some new stunts to a great audience!”

Miss mAlice wants everyone to know the whole family can come to this show. “It is open to all ages,” she says, “and it is really inspiring to other kids to see our children performing on the stage!”

Discounted presale tickets to The FreakShow Family Show are $10 for general admission, and $25 for the VIP Ticket Experience, which includes reserved seats, a gift bag and free Bircus Beer. Presale tickets are available online at: http://theFreakShowFamily.BrownPaperTickets.com. Tickets will be $15 at the door, if available.

A portion of the ticket sales proceeds will benefit The Robin Marks Foundation, a nonprofit company dedicated to preservation of the Sideshow arts. More info about the organization is available at http://www.RobinMarksFoundation.com.

