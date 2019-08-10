Configure, Price, and Quote Webinar: Canidium and Client Discuss How SAP® CPQ Drove Global Growth

Canidium, a sales performance management consultancy is hosting a live webinar on September 18, at 2 p.m. EST. Canidium will be discussing SAP CPQ alongside one of their customers, where they will address how the solution helped overcome challenges and drive global growth. Canidium was the number one SAP Sales Cloud implementation partner in 2018, with zero escalations and 100% SAP certified consultants.

Fort Collins, CO, August 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a sales performance, incentive compensation, and sales operations optimization consultancy, will be hosting a live webinar on September 18, at 2 p.m. EST. David Kohari, Canidium's SVP of Customer Success, will be discussing SAP CPQ alongside one of Canidium’s customers, where they will address how the solution helped overcome challenges and drive global growth.

Attendees of the webinar can expect the following:

- Learn how SAP CPQ can increase sales and top-line revenue, and key features and benefits

- Discuss critical challenges that Canidium and their customer addressed, and how this applies to other businesses

- Q&A where attendees can ask the hosts questions

Those interested in attending can sign-up with here:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6613408910093898251

The increased demand for Canidium's services has been in line with the growth of SAP Sales Cloud, a leader within the CPQ space. The CPQ software market has been predicted to grow 25% over the next year due to its impact on sales organizations, and how it affects on top-line revenue. During the webinar, Canidium's expertise will provide insights into the CPQ industry and how it's improving sales processes around the world.

"We are excited to host this webinar and discuss such an incredible customer success story. During the webinar, existing users of SAP CPQ will gain an understanding of how to get the maximum value out of their solution. For anyone who is exploring SAP CPQ as a possible SPM solution for their own sales process, we will also explain key features and benefits of the software."

- David Kohari, Canidium's SVP of Customer Success

About Canidium:

Canidium was the number one SAP Sales Cloud implementation partner in 2018, with zero escalations. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. 75% of our customers continue to tap into our 100% SAP-certified consultants for managed services, making Canidium one of the most trusted teams. We have a presence in 3 regions, with consultants who are native Spanish speakers, and we have a pre-existing partnership with CallidusCloud, for over 10 years, meaning we understand the product better than most.

