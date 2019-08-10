"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story

"Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence.

Brooklyn, NY, August 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Transformation Techniques, Inc. is happy to announce that its film, "Not As Tough As You Think," was a winner of the award for Best Dramatic Short Story at the Art Is Alive Film Festival. The decision was announced at the festival’s award ceremony on Sunday, August 4.

"Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category, approximately 18 minutes long. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. The film neither demonizes the characters nor trivializes the impact of the tragic events that unfold in the story.

Given the destructive events related to gun violence which recently occurred, audiences are emotionally gripped by the film’s relevance and timeliness. Though extremely proud of all his films, “Not As Tough As You Think” has a special place in screenwriter Ian Wilson's heart. It’s the most ambitious of all the films he has written and produced. Having a seasoned director, Ade Richardson, and cinematographer, Sung Rae Cho, helped to deliver quality production value. However, it’s the subject, gun-violence that makes NATAYT, relevant and timely. The film is distributed by Human relations Media, Mt. Cisco, New York. (www.hrmvideo.com)

About Art Is Alive:

Art Is Alive is a serious film festival that’s growing in popularity. It’s founder and director, Cindy Mich is a strong supporter of filmmakers and of films that have clear messages that benefit society.

About Ian Wilson:

A brief stint as a teacher in the New York City public school was pivotal in shaping Ian’s desire to create narrative films that have socially relevant messages. His vision was to create and produce youth friendly content that could provide learning opportunities, while being entertaining and engaging. In 2011, Ian launched his production company, Transformation Techniques, Inc. He has written and produced six film on topics such as literacy, anti-gang membership, respect for women and sexual responsibility.

Ian holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from St. Johns University in New York. Previously, he was an advertising account executive at NYC radio stations; and pharmaceuticals sales executive respectively. He resides in Brooklyn, New York.

About Transformation Techniques:

Transformation Techniques is a Brooklyn, New York based Production Company. They focus on writing and developing narrative films that have socially relevant messaging. Company President, Ian Wilson, said, “I hope our films will provide our audience, especially our youth, insights and information that are life affirming and life changing.”

