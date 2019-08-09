In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Plantation, FL, August 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Broward Junior Academy today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Broward Junior Academy

New Hope SDA School

Mt. Olivet Junior Academy

For additional information please contact: Broward Junior Academy, Attention: Gee Surin, Manager, Cafeteria, 201 NW 46th Ave, Plantation FL 33317, 954-316-8301 ext 200, geesurin@gmail.com.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for beneﬁts. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To ﬁle a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_ﬁling_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

