Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm

Jacksonville, FL, August 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County.

Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first applications for permit reviews to St. Johns County for the Site Development Permit, to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the Environmental Resource Permit, and to JEA for the Utility Permit. SJDP hopes to have these permits secured by the end of the year, allowing construction activities to commence on the project in Northwest St. Johns County.

“As a Jacksonville native, I feel strongly about selecting local companies to bring this sports complex to fruition,” says Lisa Davis, CEO of Saint Johns Development Partners. “With Matthews Design Group’s years of experience and impeccable reputation, the decision was easy. They have been instrumental in guiding us through this process and continuing to move the project forward.”

“It is our passion to support families and contribute to our community in a positive and meaningful way. This sports complex does exactly that, so we are excited to be involved in the project,” says Jeremy Calloway, Vice President of Matthews Design Group. “It is a pleasure working with Saint John’s Development Partners to get Project Family off the ground, and we can’t wait to see the end result.”

About Saint John’s Development Partners

Saint Johns Development Partners, a family-focused and locally owned business has plans to develop and manage a world–class indoor sporting facility currently referred to as Project Family. The 42 acre development will be anchored by Project Family’s 175,000 square foot indoor sports training facility; including volleyball courts, batting cages, multi-use turf fields, performance training facilities, athletic membership club, sports themed restaurant and basketball courts. This will provide a state of the art facility to develop all levels of athletic talent and will provide a common “home base” for families where parents and children can meet their sporting and recreation needs all in a single location.

About Matthews Design Group:

Matthews Design Group, founded in 2005, has grown to be the largest civil engineering firm based in St. Johns County and is a local leader providing high quality, innovative engineering solutions delivered in a timely and cost-effective manner. Matthews Design Group offers professional engineering services for public agencies and municipalities, as well as private sector clients, which include Civil Engineering, Land & Master Planning, Site Development, Roadway & Transportation Engineering, Landscape Architecture, Utility & Drainage Engineering, and Construction Administration & Inspection.

