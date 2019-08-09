The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women's Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures

Aurora, CO, August 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

“I’m very proud of our Women’s Services colleagues and physicians,” said Rachel Miles, Chief Nursing Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “Our focus is on providing high quality care as well as a great patient experience. This recognition from Healthgrades indicates that we are focusing in the right areas. I am honored to work alongside such skilled, compassionate caregivers.”

The Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award places TMCA among a select group of hospitals - in the top 10 percent of all hospitals evaluated for providing outstanding quality outcomes in gynecologic surgery. The 5-star rating indicates that TMCA’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected for gynecologic procedures.

“Healthgrades recognizes hospitals for providing exceptional care in a variety of cohorts for women’s health, and those that achieve a 5-star rating are focused on delivering high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “As healthcare trends continue to improve and evolve, patients who select a hospital that is a 5-star recipient can feel confident in their decision when it comes to women’s care.”

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in gynecologic surgery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for all patients (all-payer data) made available by 15 individual states for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality for gynecologic surgery and a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not.

About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, the first community hospital in the Denver Metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2015, Fall 2016, Spring 2017, Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Fall 2018), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donation.

