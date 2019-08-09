New Hire Adds Murex Functional Expertise at SkySparc

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has further expanded the functional expertise of its Murex practice with the recruitment of Damien Chambrier as senior consultant.

Stockholm, Sweden, August 09, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Chambrier joins SkySparc from Montreal-headquartered National Bank of Canada, where he worked for three years as senior Murex consultant. During this time, Chambrier led a functional streamling initative and a major foreign exchange and FX options migration project, parallel with being engaged as an expert by the EOD squad team for the overnight support.

Previously, as a highly-respected functional specialist at Murex in Paris, Chambrier developed deep client relationships with a number of global institutions in various roles in Murex’s Customer Evolution Support and Customer Delivery Services divisions. Chambrier was also frequently engaged by Murex training center to provide training to clients’ end-users and IT teams.

“I’m delighted to be relocating to Stockholm to join a fast-growing team dedicated to supporting Murex clients across the Nordic region,” said Chambrier. “SkySparc has the culture, skills and experience to deliver significant long-term to Murex users.”

Stellan Råberg, Head of Murex practice at SkySparc, said: “Damien has the ideal attributes to join our Murex team as a senior functional consultant. The depth of his domain knowledge and project experience will be invaluable to SkySparc’s efforts to meet the evolving needs of Murex users in the Nordic region.”

