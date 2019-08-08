Chicago Block Party, the Party with a Cause

Chicago, IL, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue.

This free party promotes friendships in our community, reinforces social good, and showcases solutions to some of our city’s most troubling issues.

The party kicks off Saturday with free grilled hot dogs, chips, and drinks from 11 am – 1 pm and live music featuring local bands and several genres, deejay, followed by tons of activities for kids; matinee movies, face painting, games, inflatables, arts and crafts, balloons, and more. Also, on Saturday, adults will have the opportunity to participate in job interview training sessions, apply for jobs at the onsite job fair, donate blood, receive free groceries, and onsite free clothing boutique.

Sunday activities will begin at 11 am with free donuts, coffee, and milk followed by a community-wide gathering, for people of all ages. And, featuring vibrant worship music and a message of hope for our city from Pastor Gregory Dickow. There will be special activities for the kids. Everyone that attends the community-wide gathering as a visitor will eat lunch from any of the onsite food trucks for free. Before the Chicago Block Party ends on Sunday, we will be giving away 500 backpacks for kids headed back-to-school. To receive a backpack, party-goers only need to attend the Block Party anytime on Saturday and/or Sunday and get their name on the list (K-12 age students must be present). It’s free, and people of all ages are invited.

The purpose of the Chicago Block Party is to introduce the Genesis Dream Center to the people of Chicago. The purpose of the Genesis Dream Center, an outreach of Life Changers Church, is to find and fill the needs of struggling people and connect them with a loving and caring community of support by providing practical and tangible services that address immediate and long-term needs. “It’s more than just free resources and services that address immediate and long-term needs in the areas of poverty, addiction, and abuse, we want to unlock God-given dreams and destinies. It’s not our place to condone or condemn anyone, but rather cultivate their worth and value,” says, Pastor Gregory Dickow who founded Life Changers more than twenty-five years ago, “and that’s what the 70,000 square foot Genesis Dream Center will allow us to do on a broader scale.”

About Life Changers

As founder and senior pastor, Gregory Dickow has built and led the multi-site Life Changers International Church into a worldwide outreach through online streaming and television. A prolific author and conference speaker, Dickow also created Chicago’s top-ranked Christian talk show, “Ask the Pastor” and hosts the popular television program, Power to Change Today, reaching millions of households worldwide. To learn more visit chicagoblockparty.com or call us at (847) 645-9100.

