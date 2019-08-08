Art On The Vine 2019 Convening Highlights Experience of Black Women in Art

Papers, Presentations and Panels Celebrate Black Women

Washington, DC, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Art on the Vine (AOTV) is pleased to announce the selection of 16 Black women to participate in The Convening. The day inspired by the fair’s theme “Implicit, By Us,” will feature conversations, presentations and reflections by Black women who create, critique, live, love, laugh and protect an important nexus where Blackness, identity and creativity meet. The Convening takes place at Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, MA on Monday, August 12th from 10am - 6pm.

Featuring a stellar mix of artists, scholars, curators and happenmakers, “this year’s Convening will hold space and give space for Black women’s scholarship to be seen, their voices to be heard, and their lived experiences to uplift all who bear witness,” says Jessica Stafford Davis, Founder of Art on the Vine and The Agora Culture.

The Convening Panels and Presentations:

Adrienne Childs & Gwendolyn DuBois-Shaw | Beyond the Veil, Keeping Time and Making History: A Live Conversation Between Adrienne Childs and Gwendolyn DuBois-Shaw

Niama Sandy | AOTV 2019 Guest Curator Presentation: Acts of Visioning presented by Niama Sandy

Elia Alba & Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz | The Supper Club: Representation and the Politics of Home(place)

Omolara Williams McCallister, Holly Bass & Zoë Charlton | “I do all things through Black women who strengthen me”: Sister Circles and the role of social kinship networks in supporting the success of Black Women* Artists *not all panelists identify exclusively as women

Jeffreen M. Hayes, Ph.D. | "What the Field Wants, What the Field Needs: Black Women in Leadership"

Ikram Lakdhar | Sculpting the Free Black Woman: Senga Nengudi’s R.S.V.P.

Ravon Ruffin | Bodies on the Line: Reckoning with Black Women in Performance

Haili Francis | We Have the Gold: Black Women Shifting Culture with Agency and Power

Theo Tyson | “Navigating the Performativity of Inclusivity”

Whitney Hardy | Black Arts Philanthropists & Community Building

Melani Douglass | Programming Safe Spaces: Best Practices for Supporting and Growing Black Women Artists in Institutional Settings

Natalie Hopkinson with Jessica Stafford Davis | Making the "Unknown" Known: A Live Conversation with Natalie Hopkinson

Fayemi Shakur | A Womb of Violet: An Anthology

Admission to Art on the Vine is free. An optional donation to support the Savage-Lewis Residency Program is welcome and 100% tax deductible through the Art on the Vine Foundation. 2019 Art on the Vine sponsors include BVLGARI Jewelry, Tequila Avión, and Total Wine and More.

For the schedule and more information on The Convening please visit https://www.artonthevinemv.com/convening-2019

For media credentials please contact Mercy Chikowore at mchikowore@gmail.com or 803.347.6905.

About Art on the Vine

Art on the Vine is one of the first major multicultural events that focuses solely on emerging and mid-career African-American artists and brings together art appreciators, collectors, up-and-coming artists, institutions, and the merely curious for this cultural explosion. This event introduces attendees to the next wave of important artists and provides access to their artwork before it becomes out of reach. Art on the Vine is a nonprofit subsidiary of The Agora Culture. Art on the Vine’s mission is to educate and showcase a diverse array of artists through a four-week residency program and annual art exhibition in Martha’s Vineyard.

About The Agora Culture

The Agora Culture is a national online multicultural arts platform that connects new and seasoned art collectors with contemporary visual artists. Established in 2013, the Agora Culture focuses on producing exhibitions, art dinners, salons and educational workshops for collectors at all levels.

