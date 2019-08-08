PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences.

La Clara is a fresh look at luxury by internationally renowned developer Great Gulf and celebrated architect Siamak Hariri. Now under construction on coveted South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, the luxurious waterfront tower features 25 stories with only 83 residences, impeccable finishes, luminous views and unparalleled amenities. Airy one to three-bedroom residences with expansive terraces overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean, range from 1,500 to over 3,000 square feet and are priced from $2 Million.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for La Clara, led by Sales Director Chris Leavitt. La Clara’s Sales Gallery is located in the Royal Poinciana Plaza’s Slat House at 50 Cocoanut Row, S101, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

“We have been working with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association for years and have watched them grow by leaps and bounds. We feel that PBHFA is an integral part of the growing city of West Palm Beach, and are excited to partner with them, along with Great Gulf, the developer for La Clara Palm Beach,” said Chris Leavitt.

David Goodboy, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association’s founder added, “Great Gulf and their La Clara project is an optimal fit for our members. I am thrilled to see the continued growth in the luxury real estate segment in West Palm Beach. Developments like La Clara will not just elevate the entire city of West Palm Beach, but will act as a catalyst to continue attracting world-class hedge fund talent, as well as active investors, to our beautiful region.”

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach.

Our members consist of active hedge fund managers/professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, foundations, allocators, and venture capitalists.

Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with an original core of five members, the association has exponentially grown to over 1600 members consisting of the who's who of Florida hedge fund and financial community. We have become the voice and go to source for the South Florida financial industry in this short time.

Membership in the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is open to hedge fund and alternative asset professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, venture capitalists, financial traders, and selected industry service providers.

The PBHFA serves its South Florida based membership base of over 1600 members by hosting a variety of networking and educational events as well as sponsoring industry conferences.

For more information on La Clara, call 561.557.3113, or visit laclarapalmbeach.com

