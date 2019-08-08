Preferred Properties Real Estate is Pleased to Introduce a New Listing in Whiting, NJ

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst NJ is proud to announce that Suellen Breon has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Country Walk in Whiting, NJ.

Whiting, NJ, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce to the market 2 Tisdale Rd. in beautiful Whiting, New Jersey. Suellen Breon is representing the seller in the marketing of the home for $184,900.

The home is in an active 55+ community offering a clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts and other amenities. This Auburn II model on a large corner lot has wood floors throughout the foyer, kitchen with a breakfast area and den which adds warmth to this home. The 2nd bedroom has its own entry into the bathroom. There is a laundry room off the kitchen for convenience. There are 2 separate garage doors and an extended patio. For more information, please call Suellen Breon at 732-245-0711. Thank you.

About Preferred properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

