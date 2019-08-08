Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology

Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired.

San Francisco, CA, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- DARVIS™️ has already developed a highly sophisticated and easy-to-install platform that addresses the issue of early detection. DARVIS™️ is an AI-powered real-world real-time analytics platform available to us right now. DARVIS™️ allows users to network the surveillance of multiple cameras, continually scanning what is seen by the cameras and sensors, and utilizing data analytics and deep learning to process, identify and track potential weapons or threats.

DARVIS™️ also protects the privacy of individuals by following a strict privacy-first policy. It combines data from different camera angles, anonymizes recognized humans in real-time, and detects patterns by analyzing various factors. (e.g., timing, operation plans, etc.) DARVIS™️ does not need to initialize facial recognition if a specific attribute "Person with Gun in Hand" has not been detected. DARVIS disregards feeds immediately after analyzing them. No private data is ever stored.

The current practice of placing cameras to surveil an area and requiring a person to watch monitors is inefficient and ultimately ineffective. When weapons or threats are detected, DARVIS™️ will alert security personnel and law enforcement. DARVIS™️ will track and send exact location notifications via text or app to security. The app can stream the footage live so law enforcement will have the relevant information they need to respond appropriately.

Leveraging the technology from DARVIS™️ has the potential to revolutionize how we respond to the threat of immediate gun violence. DARVIS partners with the Center for Information Convergence and Strategy (CICS) that focuses on the intersection of modern technology application within fields such as Geography and Information Technology at the local, state, federal, and tribal levels and also with T-Systems International for global scaling and technology rollout.

Mr. Joaquin has 32 years of law enforcement experience, 29 of them as a member of a SWAT team in a major metropolitan city on the west coast of the United States. He has witnessed violence both from within and now outside his career field and has been continually researching tools and technology to protect the community.

DARVIS™ (Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System) is an AI-powered real-world analytics platform that is designed to support managers and decision-makers to cope with the amount of data gathered every day. It translates situations from surveillance cameras and sensors into real-time analytics, using computer vision and deep learning. DARVIS™ was founded in early 2015 by Jan-Philipp Mohr, Ingo Nadler and Jan Schlüter in San Francisco.

T-Systems North America (TSNA), a business unit of Deutsche Telekom, places heavy emphasis on providing support solely to North American corporate customers. Using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks, TSNA operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational organizations and public institutions. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art solutions and technology offerings, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. Leading companies within the automotive and manufacturing industries, as well as in the healthcare, media, telecommunications, and finance, retail and energy markets look to TSNA for unparalleled technology services and solutions.

The Center for Information Convergence and Strategy (CICS) will focus on the intersection of modern technology application within fields such as Geography and Information Technology at the local, state, federal, and tribal levels. The Center will support research across related disciplines with an emphasis on data acquisition & analytics, social media solutions, strategic mapping, and systems integration and development. The Center will utilize various information technologies to develop and evaluate current trends and strategies, based on natural and evolutionary shifts in content, including generation of predictive analytics.

