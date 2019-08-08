HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine

Englewood, CO, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular magazine.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a top five hospital,” said Teresa Nardon, director of pediatric services at Swedish Medical Center. “Caring for our patients and their families is at the heart of what we do. We are very proud that the readers of Colorado Parent chose our team as a resource for parents in the community.”

“A hospital stay can be a stressful experience for a child and their family,” said Nardon. “That’s why we’ve taken extra steps to create a welcoming, family friendly environment. I’m so thankful our team has been recognized for their compassionate effort.”

Swedish Medical Center lives up to the family favorite name by offering comprehensive childbirth and high-risk obstetrical care, a level III neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric emergency services and a dedicated pediatric intensive care unit. Additionally Swedish is the region’s leader in nearly all advanced healthcare services providing level 1 trauma care, burn and reconstructive services, orthopedic and neurotrauma treatment, advanced cardiovascular services, leading-edge cancer treatment and has the fastest growing surgical robotics program in the area.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

Contact Information:

Swedish Medical Center

Kara Hamersky

(303) 817-5708

Contact via Email

www.swedishhospital.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791559

Press Release Distributed by PR.com