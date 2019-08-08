ZTV Studio Opens with Citywide Support for Minority-Owned Business Owners

In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX.

Dallas, TX, August 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The ZTV Studio held its grand opening last week among citywide support and fanfare. Zondra Evans, CEO of ZTV, is on a life mission to equal the playing field for minority women in business. Evans, who has over 40 years of corporate experience, is a 3-minority business owner: Evans is a Woman, African-American, and she is 60 years old. Her dream is to provide minority business owners a platform to create exposure and success. “I was so excited to see the outpouring of support from our local community,” says Evans, “even the Mayor is supporting our studio.”

Over 100 people came to celebrate the ribbon cutting, including Mayor Chow, the mayor of Addison, Texas, 9 Ambassadors of the Metro Crest Chamber of Commerce, and 3 City Council Members. Prior to everyone showing up for the champagne and shrimp, the Pastor of Fountain of Hope offered up a special prayer and blessing over Evans and her studio.

Thanks to the studio’s platinum sponsor, Julia Hillard from the Presidential Business Center, ZTV Studio is poised to become an integral component of business growth for Addison. ZTV Studio is housed inside their executive suites offering virtual office solutions.

Next week, ZTV Studio will be hosting a 2nd grand opening with their partners at Reewind Network August 9-11 in Plymouth, Pennsylvania.

Evans’ role as a community leader opened the door for her media partnership with Reewind Network. This collaboration expands the landscape for small businesses and positions entrepreneurs to be able to create a global presence. Having a global presence will give these businesses the freedom to create, to play in a bigger space, and take full advantage of the benefits of streaming online content.

In the last 18 months, Evans began coordinating live speaking events, and the doors of opportunity to host her own TV show began with an introduction to Roku.

She launched her media brand, Zeds Corp, into a global marketing platform for solopreneurs and entrepreneurs. With two streaming television shows, Fireside Chat with Zondra and Real Biz Talk with Zondra, on the Roku online streaming network, this partnership tripled the streaming programing of Zeds Corps. It also tripled the platforms of advocacy for women in business. “Three out of five new businesses close without the support and exposure needed. It’s hard enough for any business owner to succeed, and exponentially harder for minority business owners.” Evans is tirelessly paving the way.

Because of Evans’ commitment to her community, and her mission of fighting for the less visible, in less than 18 months, her vision for a global platform is coming true. “I feel like I still have a long ways to go, but when I look back at this last year and a half, I’m humbled by the milestones that I’ve seen. I am ready for this mission to really take off.”

About Zondra Evans: Zondra Evans is the CEO of Zeds Corp, a global marketing platform, and the best selling author of Impact; Life, Leadership and Legacy, and The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story”. Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, local TV shows, and numerous shows including, The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc.

Evans’ work includes national organizations such as: The National Association of Women Business Owners, E-Women’s Network, Tracey California Women’s Forum, Association for Women in Science, California Government Networking Groups, Empowering Women, and El Dorado County Self Sufficiency Program.

Evans is known to help women build the necessary skills to be revered as a respected leader and access one’s true power and potential. After years of mentoring others and working with her own life coach, Evans was able to solidify her true purpose and establish a new mindset. From there, she created a business model that helps others reframe their thinking and address barriers that may be causing anxiety, unwanted stress and frustration in one’s life.

Evans owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

