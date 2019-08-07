1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded

1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds.

Portland, OR, August 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. The Kickstarter campaign will wrap up on August 23, 2019. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds.

Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with cut-out game pieces that let you create an engaging world for your next campaign. Put down your marker, and use the pieces from the book to craft your world in real-time! Dungeon Craft provides rivers, trees, caves, buildings, hordes of monsters, dragons, chests, spiritual weapons, and so much more. Simply cut them from the book and craft your world.

“We want to create more exciting gameplay for any TTRPG. Dungeon Craft allows Dungeon Masters to quickly build a world at their tables for players to interact with,” says CEO Joshua Thorne. “Dungeon Craft limits the time spent drawing maps and creates an environment where players can role-play and roll dice more, and that’s what these games are all about.”

1985 Games is a group of close friends who play Dungeons & Dragons every Monday. They seek to create fun and affordable products for all gamers at every level. Contact us to learn more.

For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Thorne at 503-709-0448 or email at josh@1985games.com.

