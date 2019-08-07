New "Dust and Dirt Sensor"

Continuous monitoring of IT equipment and server racks for any contamination - includes Mobile App and Alerting; providing yet another level of Risk Mitigation to critical infrastructure.

Middletown, NY, August 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Alternate E Source, a provider of smart building technologies, has just released a new contamination sensor for data centers, IT racks and technical rooms.

The newest sensor has a defined application for detection of dust/dirt contamination in technical facilities such as data centers, IT distributors or technical rooms. The small sensor, measuring only 3 x 2 inches, optically measures dust or debris deposits on a surface.

Data centers, IT rooms and IT distributors are business-critical infrastructure that require smooth business operations. The maintenance, repair and cleaning of these areas is important to avoid errors and maintain their value. In areas such as raised floors or IT distributed areas that cannot be regularly visited or checked during normal daily operations, the requirement to detect and to anticipate event-oriented maintenance is important for successful operations.

The dust/dirt sensor application is based on these new requirements. The sensor detects and provides reporting of contamination in IT distributors in logistics area such as cardboard dust, tire debris from forklifts and robot vehicles, sheet-rock dust and construction debris and various other sources of contamination.

Large automation and IT in harsh environments it is necessary to monitor for smooth operations. Failures of any of these facilities due to contamination would lead to an interruption of operations. This device-added to the KMS Multi-Sensor room monitor offers a continuous degree of environmental monitoring: climate, unauthorized access, power supply and vibration. Along with the dust sensor, (plug and play) any degree of contamination can now be realized. The messages are sent directly via SNMP to the operator's management system. The advantage for operations is that this device offers an easy to deploy monitoring tool as a resource for compliance and risk mitigation.

Compliance in IT operations, ISO 27000 or EN 50600, along with uptime and SLA’s requirements; is an integral part of successful audits along with preventative maintenance. This latest device provides another level of smart protection for facilities and equipment applications.

Press contact:

Tanja Lewit

Alternate E Source/ Kentix US Products

Tel.: 844-536-8492 / 973 398-3835

E-Mail: tanja@alternateesource.com

About Alternate E Source & Kentix US

Partnerships for Client Success

Alternate E Source is committed to provide Smart Technology Solutions for Mission Critical Applications, considering security, efficiency, and simple infrastructure management. The company works through an exclusive professional partner network and offers Smart Building products for risk mitigation of mission-critical IT infrastructures. Integrated solutions include environmental monitoring, access control, power monitoring and IP video surveillance, with remote control ability. The use of modern web IoT technology enables fast and easy system reporting and better insights for analysis and reporting.

