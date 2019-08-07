Alberta S. Cotner Honored as a Woman of the Month and Showcased on the Reuters Billboard by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

New Hope, MN, August 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Alberta S. Cotner of New Hope, Minnesota has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of publishing and inspirational speaking. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.

About Alberta S. Cotner

Alberta Cotner is an author, ghost writer, counselor, and inspirational speaker. As a small child, Alberta Cotner and her family traveled throughout the nation, since her father wanted to be a Country Western singer. This experience became integral to her innate ability of making up stories about the places they visited and the people they met. Her parents eventually divorced and Alberta’s mother took her back to her home state of Texas. She grew to love many things, including her fondness of horses, dogs, western boots and wide open spaces.

After taking a creative writing course in high school, Alberta embraced writing as a hobby. She joined the U.S. Navy at a young age, serving as a welder, a firefighter, an instructor, and as a corrections specialist among many other roles before having a serious accident, which severed her naval career. Alberta received many honors from the U.S. Navy. She moved back to the Midwest and started a new life, and fought and survived cancer and the devastating loss of her son. She found journaling helped her to really express her emotions that many did not understand. Alberta began writing to share herself and her experiences with others, with the belief that her story would inspire not only those around her but many more. While writing it lit her soul on fire as if her son was blowing on the flames from heaven.

Alberta attended Kansas City State University. She is a member of the Rave Review Book Club and the Authors Independent Alliance.

Ms. Cotner is currently working on a novel regarding obstacles faced in life titled, “Charley’s Breaking Point,” due out this year. In her spare time, she enjoys horses, Mini Australian Shepherds, reading, writing, working with young adults in a local youth program and working with a local elderly center, sharing her stories and bringing the residents happiness.

Alberta’s motto is “Never give up!”

With respect to future goals, Alberta plans to write and publish an inspirational series. As a motivational speaker, she plans on presenting inspirational engagements to inspire others to “Never give up,” no matter the circumstances of life.

For further information, contact www.albertacotner.com.

Contact Information:

