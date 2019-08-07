ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services

Chicago, IL, August 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget and then wait for responses from the nearly 10,000 local contractors listed with the ChoreRelief database. This includes assignment requests for everything from landscaping, cleaning and painting to plumbing, electrical and general repair work.

“We started this service as frustrated consumers and business people who couldn’t identify affordable, reliable contracting help,” says Tarik Khribech, ChoreRelief’s CEO & founder. “It sometimes took days to find someone to complete the simplest tasks. Even then some of the work was finished unsatisfactorily or at an excessive cost.

“ChoreRelief.com takes the guesswork out of the entire contracting process, while saving valuable time and budget dollars. Everything is done right through the app with the job’s parameters and costs negotiated upfront before the contractor even arrives. In most cases, users can expect to receive a multitude of responses from local professionals within minutes of the assignment’s posting. It’s then up to the user to work out the details and schedule the service with the contractor of their choice.”

Since ChoreRelief.com’s recent launch, hundreds of contracting jobs have been satisfactorily completed through the application, which lists thousands of contractors serving the greater Chicago region. Each contractor is then paid by ChoreRelief.com only after the work is completed and via a viable user credit card on file within the app. Customers then also have the opportunity to rate the work and leave comments highlighting everything from the contractor’s responsiveness to their professionalism and expertise. Every assignment completed through the app is also insured through ChoreRelief.com to ensure customer satisfaction.

In addition to saving time and money for users, ChoreRelief.com benefits contractors by offering a steady stream of business opportunities that are validated before the professional even arrives onsite. The time wasted providing free estimates only to see the work go to someone else is eliminated along with the nonpayment possibilities since all fees are paid directly to the contractor by ChoreRelief.com within 48 hours of the job’s completion. Plus, given that ChoreRelief.com is a referral service, the contractors who satisfactorily complete the most jobs with the highest rankings will also have the opportunity to be recommended for not only new, but increasingly higher paying assignments on a regular basis.

To learn more about ChoreRelief.com or to enroll as a contractor in the system’s database please visit https://ChoreRelief.com or call 866-688-8629.

About ChoreRelief.com

ChoreRelief.com was launched to provide property managers and owners, businesses and homeowners with quick and easy access to the general contracting services they need at the prices they can afford. This includes eliminating the stressful, time-consuming search for qualified, reliable professionals with a “do-it-all-from-the-palm-of-your-hand” approach that can take only minutes on any computer or mobile device. In addition, every contractor listed within ChoreRelief.com’s extensive database of Chicago-based professionals must complete the website’s detailed registration process before being considered for any assignment.

Contact Information:

StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971

Contact via Email

chorerelief.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791515

Press Release Distributed by PR.com