Guru Earns B Corporation® Certification

Demonstrating its commitment to people and planet, Guru joins esteemed roster of companies leveraging business as a force for good.

Sausalito, CA, August 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Guru, a bi-coastal creative agency that catalyzes the heroes; purpose-driven, conscious, sustainable brands, organizations and movements who are sparking transformation for the greater good, is proud to announce that it is now a certified B Corporation® (“B Corp”).

“Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy,” as described on the website.

Guru, a collaborative crew of experienced big agency expats, impact, purpose and brand strategists, design and systems thinkers, connection-creators, artists, writers and designers, catalyzes its heroes by mining for the core purpose that is true to their brand, organization or movements, resonant to their consumers, distinct from their competition and aimed at supporting a thriving world.

Guru helps its clients to build a legacy around this purpose through smart strategy, creative marketing solutions and innovative programs and campaigns activated through engaged networks of advocates.

Guru clients, past and present, many of whom are also B Corps, include: Patagonia Provisions, REBBL, Clover Sonoma, KeVita, organicgirl, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), Google’s Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute (SIYLI), 1% for the Planet, Social Venture Circle, the Love Serve Remember Foundation (Ram Dass’ foundation), Goddess Garden, Bring Change to Mind, and more.

"For a long time now, we have been a purpose-driven creative collective devoted to increasing joy and reducing suffering on this planet through the work we do in catalyzing our heroes, who also happen to be our clients,” said CEO and Founder Gagan (Jared Levy). “We are and have absolutely always been committed to being a triple bottom line company caring not just about profit, but more importantly, about people and planet. It brings such joy to my heart and such ease to my mind to now be officially accredited for the way that our agency shows up in the world utilize our business as a force for good," he continued.

"Being associated with other companies that have worked hard to act with integrity and commitment for the well-being of people and the planet, and have proved it, is both an honor, and earned proof of our own integrity and commitment," added Managing Director Cheryl Eaton. "I look forward to working with and learning from this amazing cohort of companies and leaders."

About B Corporations®

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 2,500 B Corps in 130 industries and 60 countries around the world.

About B Lab®

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for goodTM. Their initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.

