Shark Week a Deemed a Huge Success for Blue Shark Vodka

New Cocktails Unveiled

Wilmington, NC, August 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Shark Week made a huge splash this year with more than two dozen local restaurants and bars participating in week-long activities, some creating their own original cocktails using ultra-smooth, easy-to-blend, non-GMO, gluten-free Blue Shark Vodka (BSV).

The beach water is warm and quite a few of the docile blue sharks stopped by Wrightsville Beach as they perused the Eastern coast. On the heels of their first annual Beach Sweep at Wrightsville Beach, the Blue Shark Vodka team wanted this year’s Shark Week to be special.

“We’re honored to receive such support right here at home,” said Blue Shark Vodka president Brooke Bloomquist. “The local reception of our company and brand continues to amaze us all.”

Retired Rear Admiral and Blue Shark Vodka CEO Mark Milliken also got in the game. He revived an old signature cocktail with Blue Shark Vodka called the Chum Bucket.

“Living in Apalachicola, Florida, I am excited that Blue Shark Vodka’s sales plan has a target date for distribution in Florida,” said Milliken, who has also joined in the excitement of Shark Week. “I was in Wrightsville Beach last week and visited a few on-premises establishments. All love our sweet Carolina vodka. And, yes, I am chumming to get BSV stocked in Florida sooner than later!”

Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach restaurants and bars (a partial listing) stirring up their own Blue Shark Vodka cocktails included:

22 North Blood in the Water

Poe’s Shark Attack

Waterman’s Blue Shark Fin

Shark Bar Blue Shark Smash

Shuckin’ Shack Shark in the Water Cerviche’s Blood in the Water

Fish House Shark Bite

King Neptune’s Daily BSV Specials

Blockade Runner Resort - Added BSV to all if its bars…inside and at their outside bar

Earnest Money & Company - Offered BSV on all signature cocktails, including Surfside Sipper

And here is Admiral Milliken’s recipe. It is perfect for entertaining on your porch or while BBQ’ing:

Chum Bucket

(in a hurricane glass or small pitcher)

4 oz. Blue Shark Vodka

1 oz. Blue Curacao

2 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. orange juice

Daytoon, Inc. is the holding company for Blue Shark Vodka, LLC. Their offices are located in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Contact Information:

Daytoon Distributors, Inc.

Mark Bloomquist

336-420-8060

Contact via Email

www.daytoon.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791420

Press Release Distributed by PR.com