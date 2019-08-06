BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners

BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected.

Newport Beach, CA, August 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Launched in 2015, each year the prestigious 2019 Architecture Awards recognize and acknowledge the outstanding works conducted by imaginative designers, engineers and visionaries, whose inspiring and memorable designs and structures enhance our horizons.

Focusing on a myriad of disciplines, the Architecture Awards strive to recognize and pay tribute to all who fall under the scope of Architecture. As energy efficiency and sustainability have become increasingly vital to modern designs, we will also pay homage to those who continue to design the healthiest and cleanest structures, with an added impetus on creating environmentally safe and friendly buildings.

Discussing the success of these deserving winners, Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator praised their hard work and commitment to excellence: “From the largest corporations and the small studios and practices right through to the hard-working sole traders, the Architecture Awards highlight only those who have proven themselves in this sector; only excellence is of importance. Each and every one of my winners has demonstrated this in abundance and I am proud to recognize them and wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected for the Build Architecture Awards in award categories of: “Best Custom Residential Building Design Firm - USA” and “Best Contemporary Home Design Project (California): Modern Contemporary Home Design, Malibu.”

About BUILD

Published monthly, BUILD endeavors to bring you the latest need-to-know content and updates from across the global construction and property industries.

Keeping pace with a vast array of ever-changing sectors thanks to regular contributions from some of the world’s foremost construction, design and real estate experts and firms, Build is home to the very best news, features and comment from the people and institutions in the know. Taking in everything from the latest products and techniques, to up-to-the-minute design trends and industry-moulding regulations, BUILD should be the first port of call for any construction or property professional looking to remain on the cutting edge when it comes to their or related industries.

About Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

Myles Nelson McKenzie Design is located in Newport Beach, California and additionally located in Bluffton, South Carolina. With over 30 years of being in business, they are an award-winning design studio. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design develops creative project designs and buildable construction plans for new custom homes and residential renovations throughout California, Arizona, South Carolina and the state of Georgia.

