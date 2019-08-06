Zenger Folkman to Host CONNECT Leadership Summit at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah

CONNECT 2019 is the perfect place to connect with the innovators and big ideas pushing leadership development forward.

Orem, UT, August 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Whether you’re an aspiring leader or an HR veteran, Zenger Folkman is bringing together the finest speakers, thinkers, and doers for two days of lively discussions and talks - this isn’t your ordinary conference experience. CONNECT 2019 will take place November 5th–6th at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah.

“We hold this event to gather together some of the best talent and minds in the industry. You will come away understanding the latest trends and newest research, stimulated by fresh ideas and ways to make your organization more effective,” said Joe Folkman, president of Zenger Folkman.

CONNECT 2019 will focus on connecting attendees to new ideas, to unique development experiences, and to each other. Keynotes and presentations will cover topics such as innovation, leading teams, productivity, and strategy. Breakout sessions will utilize a variety of learning techniques and offer the opportunity to collaborate with peers and thought leaders. Structured 1:1 networking opportunities will ensure attendees are connecting directly with the people they’re most interested in meeting.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for Zenger Folkman’s award-winning workshops before and after the Summit. Workshops and certifications include The Extraordinary Leader™, The Extraordinary Coach™, and Elevating Feedback™.

Zenger Folkman has often been recognized as one of Training Industry’s Top 20 Leadership companies. The company’s founders, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman, were acknowledged as ISA’s thought leaders of the year and have received other industry awards from HR.com, Leadership Excellence, and Leadership 500. Zenger Folkman’s extensive experience includes more than a decade of empirical research, which serves as the cornerstone for this high-impact leadership development event.

Learn more and register for the conference - early bird pricing ends August 31st.

