Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall

Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination.

Detroit, TX, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Texas Tripe Inc. of Detroit TX recalls, Texas Tripe brand name products: Ground Turkey Necks, Chicken Tripe complete, Ground chicken W/bone, Shepherd blend, Chicken Pork Salmon W/egg, Chicken Blend Green Tripe, Phat Katz, Senior Pro, All-Star Bully Blend, Beef Blend, Duck-Rabbit, Goat Tripe Complete, Boneless Chicken Blend, Turkey Pork Blend, Beef Tripe& Ground Rabbit, and Wolf Run.

Lot #'s affected: 19148, 19419, 19150, 19151, 19154, 19155, 19156, 19157, 19158, 19161, 19162, 19163, 19164, 19165, 19168, 19169, 19170, 19171, 19172, 19175, 19176, 19177, 19178, 19179, 19181, and 19182

Because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short term symptoms such as high ever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products (listed above) were distributed in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, California, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, S. Carolina, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, Wisconsin, N Carolina, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Kentucky. Directly to the end user, via either FedEx or Delivery Truck.

The Products (listed above) were sold as case sale only. They come in either 20# or a 40# case with a label located on the end of the box describing the product and supplying the lot number.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential contamination was found after a routine investigation performed by the state of Texas. Texas Tripe found a possible source of contamination and have since made the corrective action.

What Texas Tripe would like you to do if you still have these affected products is contact them at 903-674-8042 or roger@texastripe.com to figure out the best way to get the products returned.

Contact Information:

Texas Tripe

Dana Eaton

903-674-8042

Contact via Email

www.texastripe.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791340

Press Release Distributed by PR.com