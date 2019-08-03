B.A.P Heating & Cooling: Buy and Rent a Furnace Program Underway in Guelph, Ontario

HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is innovating once again by offering you the ability to easily rent a furnace in Guelph, Ontario, and surrounding areas.

Ontario, Canada, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario based HVAC company, noted a significant increase in the demand for rented furnaces during the past year. The company is proud of its excellent, well-rounded understanding of the needs of the modern consumer and decided to launch a furnace financing program in Guelph, Ontario that’s a cut above the rest. The company is offering top-tier furnace financing and furnace rental programs in the local area.

You can finally ask yourself whether it’s better to buy or rent a furnace, now everything is possible. Do you need a new heating system but at the same time you aren’t entirely sure whether buying or renting is the best option for your unique circumstances? The well trained, knowledgeable and passionate home comfort advisors at B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services will work with you and your budget from day one and through each and every step of the process.

The truth is that going with a furnace rental is not an option for every homeowner. Some people definitely prefer to buy their furnace. On the other hand, furnace rentals can offer a viable alternative while at the same time making a more premium system affordable in the short run. This type of agreement also means that the potential cost of service or repairs, maintenance and replacement are all included in a single monthly fee. Give the experts at B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services a call today, and discuss all your needs.

Furnace financing and furnace renting in Guelph, Ontario has its place in the local community for many reasons. Furnaces tend to break down out of the blue. More often than not, it is an event that the homeowner wasn’t planning on. “It’s not very hard to get tired of all the breakdowns and non stop repair bills, especially if the furnace is older than 12 years,” said Paul Palmer the CEO at B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services.

Furnace renting offers many benefits that can’t be ignored. Renting with B.A.P. Heating means that your payments will be spread out, so you can have ultimate peace of mind when it comes to financing upfront costs. It also offers unmatched flexibility to meet the ever growing household needs, in other words it grows with you as your family grows. Renting ensures you have zero upfront system costs and a fixed rate for 5 years. If things take a turn for the worse, you have nothing to worry about. We guarantee that you won’t be facing any unnecessary surprises since all service and maintenance fees are included in the package.

The technicians at B.A.P. Heating & Cooling services are some of the most highly rated, reviewed and appreciated on many online review platforms. The company is on track to reaffirm its excellent reputation as one of the best HVAC companies in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. The firm is a family owned and operated company, that offers 24 hour service, 7 days a week by TSSA licensed and approved technicians.

