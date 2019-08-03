Adaptiv Networks Granted SD-WAN Patent for Unified Firewall Manager

Extends portfolio of innovative software-defined overlay networking patents.

Gatineau, Canada, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Adaptiv Networks, the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for business-critical application traffic requiring high availability, today announced that it has received US Patent # US 2019/0182213 Al for “System, Apparatus and Method for Providing a Unified Firewall Manager.” Adaptiv Networks now has eleven patents related to network orchestration and software-defined networking. Many of these technologies are patented in multiple jurisdictions.

The Unified Firewall Manager innovation extends Adaptiv Networks’ patent portfolio to solve the challenges of building a cloud managed software-defined security perimeter for the distributed enterprise. This is an important contribution to the delivery of frictionless managed SD-WAN solutions for any size business.

Adaptiv’s patented technologies are embedded in each component of Adaptiv Network-as-a-Service offerings:

- Adaptiv | Edge CPE devices on the network edge enable faster speeds using aggregated connections, greater cloud availability through automated link failover and better application performance through QoS traffic management.

- Adaptiv | Core provides intelligent cloud transport that delivers, via a cloud overlay network, improved performance between distant sites with end-to-end security and QoS management.

- Adaptiv | Cloud incorporates innovations for network orchestration that enable centralized management efficiencies for site provisioning and cloud management of the end-to-end network overlay.

“Once again, Adaptiv Networks is raising the bar with another patent that demonstrates its leadership in SD-WAN technology innovation. This patent is an important element in our vision to deliver managed SD-WAN solutions that enable even small and medium size companies to become digital businesses with amazingly simple and agile cloud connectivity,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks.

Adaptiv Networks offers SD-WAN services delivered by certified partners so businesses of all sizes can realize the benefits of digital transformation with reliable, agile, and efficient cloud connectivity. Adaptive Networks solutions:

- Increase reliability and security through application protection against link failure.

- Reduce OpEx through effective centralized and automated management of branch networks.

- Increase network agility with flexible and dynamic access to bandwidth.

- Provide cloud productivity by managing broadband connections to deliver predictable cloud performance.

Learn more about Adaptiv Networks’ agile cloud solutions at https://www.adaptiv-networks.com.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost, higher-performance and more reliable cloud networks for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 200 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 25 Partners across North America. Adaptiv Networks has been delivering software-defined solutions since 2002.

