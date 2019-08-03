B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario

HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas.

Ontario, Canada, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario based HVAC company, announced that they just broke their old track record for the most water heater installations carried out in a single month. Replacing your old, worn-down heater with a newer model during the summer is going to upgrade your lifestyle in more ways than you can possibly imagine. It may come as a surprise at first, but the summer months are by far the best time of the year to make decisive changes for your home comfort. Accessing a limitless supply of hot water that won’t cost you a fortune has never been easier. The company serves the Greater Toronto Area, Guelph, Milton, Brampton,Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Fergus, Kitchener and Waterloo areas.

The second most expensive thing for the majority of homes after space heating is without a shadow of doubt the money they spend on water heating. According to statistics, water heating now accounts for more than 20% of the average homeowner's energy bill. Technology is moving with huge leaps and bounds so residents can now enjoy a virtually endless supply of hot water on demand with top-of-the-line tankless water heaters. When was the last time you checked how efficient your current water heater is? “Imagine the possibilities for a moment. Enter a world where you can easily turn your hot water heater on and off according to a preset schedule and finally minimize energy waste,” said Paul Palmer, the owner of B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services. The company specializes in a great variety of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. The cost of the device, as well as the time and money that go into installing it, fade in comparison to the amount of money that you would really save in the long run.

What makes it all possible is a little electronic device that’s called water heater timer. This device fits onto and integrates with your hot water heater, and that’s what ultimately allows you to pre-program specific timeframes for the production of hot water. Standard water heater models lack this feature and require a fixed energy source that ensures the production of heat 24 hours a day in order to keep the tank heated. In 9 times out of 10, this much energy is being wasted because rarely does a household need access to hot water round the clock, non-stop.

It’s important to always investigate your specific situation by calling in experts like B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services. Your benefit lies in your specific usage metrics. Standard water heaters run for about 3 hours per day, while modern, energy-efficient systems need to actively operate even less than that, usually about an hour each day. This means that your water heater is off either way for the majority of the day. B.A.P Heating & Cooling offers the latest in water heaters and tankless water heaters in Guelph, Ontario and surrounding areas

B. A.P Heating wishes to keep establishing its reputation as the best HVAC company in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. The firm already has some of the best reviews and client testimonials in the local industry and is well known for value for money, matchless work and dependability.

B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning is a family owned and operated company. They provide 24 hour service, 7 days a week by TSSA licensed and approved technicians.

