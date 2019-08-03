United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $6MM AR Revolving LOC

Customer in the health services, language services sector secures a $6MM revolving line of credit to support growth.

Houston, TX, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- United Capital's customer, a high growth, start up entity, secures a $6MM revolving line of credit to support their growth. The customer, with 1 major client, making up over 98% of their sales, was in need of a revolving line of credit to fund their cash flow needs between billings and actual collections of their outstanding receivables. Even though there was risk concentration, United was able to secure the revolving line of credit.

About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.

