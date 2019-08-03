United Capital Partners Secures Approval on $1MM Lease Line of Credit

United Capital secures $1MM approval for equipment finance line for high growth customer.

Houston, TX, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- United's customer, a merging global leader in the advanced electronic materials and films sector, looking to finance their capital expenditure, secures an initial $1MM equipment lease line. United Capital's customer, historically well supported and funded by equity investment, was in the market to acquire equipment to support new contracts and growth. United Capital was able to secure an initial $1MM lease line. The lease line is a non-dilutive debt vehicle that will support growth and allows the customer to conserve their equity funding dollars.

About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.

