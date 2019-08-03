Rose Medical Center Names Linda Gray New Chief Nursing Officer

Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Gray as Rose Medical Center's new Chief Nursing Officer.

Denver, CO, August 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Gray, RN, MHA, NEA-BC, as Rose Medical Center’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Gray will be part of the Rose Executive Team and will lead Rose’s overall hospital patient experience and nursing education.

“Linda has a demonstrated track record of excellence in patient experience and nursing leadership,” says Ryan Tobin, Rose Medical Center President & CEO. “She will be a valued member of our executive team.”

Linda comes to Rose with a wide variety of experiences from within the HealthONE system. Most recently, Linda has been Assistant CNO at HealthONE sister hospital Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s, where she worked alongside staff and leaders to elevate patient experience scores from the 50th percentile to the 90th percentile. She championed the introduction of Partners in Excellence (PIE Time), which brings nursing and essential leaders together every day to resolve issues affecting patient care in real time.

Prior to RMHC, she was the program director at AIRLIFE, HealthONE’s ground and air medical transport system operating across Colorado and one site in Wyoming. Linda managed the clinical care and operational oversight for all adult, pediatric, OB and neonatal transports. Before getting into AIRLIFE program management, she was a flight nurse for 10 years where she implemented the nation's first stroke transport team and developed a STEMI transfer process and checklist that reduced door-to-balloon times from free-standing emergency rooms. Linda also has experience in the PACU, surgical and trauma ICUs and emergency room/ICU at multiple facilities.

About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world. Learn more at RoseMed.com, FB: @RoseMedicalCenter, Twitter: @RoseMedical and LinkedIn: Rose Medical Center.

Contact Information:

Rose Medical Center

Julie Hogan

303-320-2694

Contact via Email

rosemed.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791369

Press Release Distributed by PR.com