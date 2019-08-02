Principled Technologies Concludes Hands-on Competitive Testing of Two All-Flash Storage Arrays and Publishes Results

Engineers at Principled Technologies (PT) determined that investing in the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array - instead of a comparable array from a competitor they refer to as "Vendor A" - could potentially help mid- to enterprise-sized businesses maximize performance and efficiency.

Durham, NC, August 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In mid-to enterprise-sized businesses with large data centers, replacing aging infrastructure and inadequate storage can be an expensive proposition. A new PT competitive analysis of the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array and a comparable Vendor A array explores the performance and efficiency differences between the two arrays. PT engineers found that the Dell EMC Unity XT solution processed more input/output operation per second (IOPS), reduced data more efficiently, and allowed IT admins to provision bulk storage more quickly than the Vendor A array.

According to the report, “For mid- to enterprise-sized businesses seeking to address the day-to-day challenges of storage provisioning, supporting multiple workloads, and scalability, the Dell EMC Unity XT offers a solution that can help maximize performance and efficiency.”

To learn more about how stronger performance and efficiency can help business, read the full report at http://facts.pt/cn5svmk. To get a quick overview of the test results and associated business benefits, check out the infographic at http://facts.pt/rfw0v87. For a broad overview in under 90 seconds, watch the video at http://facts.pt/r2dp5hn .

