Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Principled Technologies Concludes Hands-on Competitive Testing of Two All-Flash Storage Arrays and Publishes Results

PR.com  
August 02, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

Engineers at Principled Technologies (PT) determined that investing in the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array - instead of a comparable array from a competitor they refer to as "Vendor A" - could potentially help mid- to enterprise-sized businesses maximize performance and efficiency.

Durham, NC, August 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In mid-to enterprise-sized businesses with large data centers, replacing aging infrastructure and inadequate storage can be an expensive proposition. A new PT competitive analysis of the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array and a comparable Vendor A array explores the performance and efficiency differences between the two arrays. PT engineers found that the Dell EMC Unity XT solution processed more input/output operation per second (IOPS), reduced data more efficiently, and allowed IT admins to provision bulk storage more quickly than the Vendor A array.

According to the report, “For mid- to enterprise-sized businesses seeking to address the day-to-day challenges of storage provisioning, supporting multiple workloads, and scalability, the Dell EMC Unity XT offers a solution that can help maximize performance and efficiency.”

To learn more about how stronger performance and efficiency can help business, read the full report at http://facts.pt/cn5svmk. To get a quick overview of the test results and associated business benefits, check out the infographic at http://facts.pt/rfw0v87. For a broad overview in under 90 seconds, watch the video at http://facts.pt/r2dp5hn .

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Jasmine White
919-941-9812
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/735008

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga