FACTON is Strengthening Its Presence in the Industrial IoT Application Landscape and Now Positioning Its EPC Solution in the PTC Marketplace

FACTON, software manufacturer and creator of the FACTON Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution, is offering its FACTON EPC Design Costing software directly to PTC partners and customers in the PTC Marketplace. This will position FACTON with one of the leading global Internet of Things (IoT) platform providers.

Munich, Germany, August 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Effective immediately, FACTON is delivering its EPC platform-based Design Costing software via the PTC Marketplace – a move that will strengthen FACTON’s presence in the industrial IoT application landscape. PTC is an international pioneer in the development of IoT platforms for industry and supplies its partners and customers with technologies and software solutions through its digital marketplace.

“PTC is driving the widespread use of IoT in industrial applications. Our product costing software enables us to play a key role in helping companies connect the physical and digital worlds so that they can profitably prepare cost calculations and quotations throughout the entire life cycle,” says Alexander M. Swoboda, Chief Executive Officer of FACTON GmbH.

FACTON and PTC have collaborated since 2018. PTC’s Windchill Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is integrated in FACTON’s Design Costing solution. The ThingWorx Navigate app aggregates costing and PLM data to ensure enterprise-wide visibility of product structures and costing information.

PTC’s PLM customers can leverage costing data from a single application and calculate enterprise and product costs more quickly and precisely. The integration is already complete and ready for operation.

About FACTON GmbH

The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product life cycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.

FACTON GmbH was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE & Co. KG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Airbus, Mahle Behr, Deutz, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche, Ford Motor Company and other renowned OEMs.

Windchill, ThingWorx and Navigate are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the US and other countries.

