IDI Consulting Becomes SAP Partner to Deliver Clients Superior Software Solutions

Pittsburgh-based IT consulting firm joins forces with market leading enterprise application software company.

Pittsburgh, PA, August 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IDI Consulting, a leading professional information technology services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Houston, TX and New York, NY, has officially become an SAP partner through the world-class SAP PartnerEdge Program. As a partner, IDI Consulting will be able to provide consulting and implementation services to customers through the design, development, implementation, and integration of SAP solutions.

“As an SAP partner we’re able to leverage market leading tools and software that ensure our clients perform at a superior level,” said Bill Thomas, managing partner at IDI Consulting. “We’re a company of diversely talented professionals with a breadth of knowledge across the business technology sector. We pride ourselves on having an authentic straightforward approach and never overcomplicating the best possible solutions for our clients.”

As an SAP partner, IDI Consulting will also unlock exclusive access to valuable SAP resources including the latest tools and programs that help achieve implementation and support success, as well as training tailored to employees’ roles. These assets will allow IDI Consulting employees to elevate and diversify their skills to strengthen the overall business.

Earlier in the year, IDI Consulting announced an office expansion in the Pittsburgh area. Their SAP partnership provides further support by enhancing the capabilities of their growing staff to benefit clients.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

