HealthEC Joins Population Health Alliance

2019 Best in KLAS Provider Encourages Others to Join PHA.

Washington, DC, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the health care industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, today announced that HealthEC (HealthEC.com) has joined the organization as a member.

A 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management technologies, HealthEC helps customers succeed with value-based care by offering a flexible, single-platform solution that aggregates clinical, claims and quality data, and provides actionable insights that can improve health care outcomes. KLAS recognition is important to population health technology providers because it is a third-party validation of service quality and acknowledges provider efforts to help health care professionals deliver better patient care.

“We are pleased to welcome HealthEC as a member of the Population Health Alliance. We were impressed with their KLAS ranking as well as the tremendous leadership that President and CEO Arthur Kapoor provides to the industry at this important juncture for digital transformation,” said Rose Maljanian Chairman and CEO of HealthCAWS and Chairman of the Board for the Population Health Alliance. “We look forward to Arthur and his executive team participating in important PHA initiatives including policy and advocacy, quality and research, and uniting the population health community through membership, learning and networking events,” added Maljanian.

“Advancing population health and value-based care is a top priority for HealthEC and we are pleased to align with an organization dedicated to these objectives,” said Kapoor. “The Population Health Alliance plays an important role in our evolving industry and we invite our fellow population health solution providers to join us at PHA.”

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability.

