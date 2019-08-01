Healthgrades Recognizes North Suburban Medical Center as a 5-Star Recipient for Vaginal Deliveries

Denver, CO, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center is proud to be a 5-star recipient for Vaginal Deliveries as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. This 5-star rating indicates that North Suburban Medical Center’s clinical outcomes for vaginal births are statistically significantly better than expected, and the 2019 recognition marks the second consecutive time that North Suburban has received the distinction.

“Once again, we are honored that our hospital has been awarded the 5-star rating from Healthgrades,” said Daphne David, chief executive officer at North Suburban Medical Center. “We have a very skilled team of nurses and doctors who deliver exceptional care to our patients. I am delighted to know that we are caring for parents and newborns with such top-quality care.”

“Healthgrades recognizes hospitals for providing exceptional care in a variety of cohorts for women’s health, and those that achieve a 5-star rating are focused on delivering high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “As healthcare trends continue to improve and evolve, patients who select a hospital that is a 5-star recipient can feel confident in their decision when it comes to women’s care.”

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance, Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 15 states for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. [1]

For example: From 2015 through 2017, patients having a Vaginal Delivery in 5-star-rated hospitals have, on average, a 42.7 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star.

Expert doctors and nurses, including a team of Neonatal Nurse Practitioners who are available for every birth, staff North Suburban Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery unit. North Suburban is also home to the only Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in North Metro Denver.

View Healthgrades hospital quality methodologies.

Visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how hospitals partner with Healthgrades.

About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is the highest-quality hospital in north Denver. As a member of the HealthONE family of hospitals, North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. In addition, North Suburban is the only hospital in north Denver to receive an “A” rating on the Leapfrog Group's biannual patient safety ratings the last nine surveys. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs and one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Licensed for 157 beds, North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

[1] Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of all-payer data for years 2015 through 2017 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 15 states for which all-payer data was made available.

Contact Information:

HCA/HealthONE

Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762

Contact via Email

NorthSuburban.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791079

Press Release Distributed by PR.com