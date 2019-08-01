Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce That a New Agent Has Joined the Company

Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Linda Smith has just joined the team as a new Sales Representative to their real estate company.

Rumson, NJ, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Properties Real Estate is pleased to introduce Linda Smith as a new Real Estate Agent in the Rumson office.

Linda is a native New Yorker but started calling Monmouth County home over twenty years ago, when she and her husband, Chris, moved out of Manhattan just prior to the birth of their first child. She has enjoyed raising her four children in Little Silver, where they have benefitted from the area's outstanding public and private schools and all that our coastal community has to offer. Linda's professional background includes international trade finance for a large American bank and a variety of real estate investment and design projects, while she has also enjoyed serving as past president and board member for Special People United to Ride, a therapeutic horsemanship program for individuals with disabilities, and managing a diverse array of fundraising events for Little Silver Schools and other charitable organizations. In her spare time, Linda travels widely to support her children's collegiate, high school, and middle school athletic careers, loves trail running with her dog in Monmouth County's beautiful parks, and spends as much time as possible on and around the water. Linda can be reached at 732-620-0851 to help you with your real estate needs.

About Preferred Properties Real Estate

The Coffenberg Family has owned real estate companies in the Monmouth County are since 1978. Preferred Properties Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Through the use of their global network, comprehensive marketing strategies, strategic social networking tools and innovative search engine optimization techniques, Preferred Properties Real Estate provides its agents with the tools they need to provide maximum worldwide exposure for their clients. For more information, please visit www.ppmoves.com.

Contact Information:

Preferred Properties

George Coffenberg

732.224.9200

Contact via Email

www.ppmoves.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791041

Press Release Distributed by PR.com