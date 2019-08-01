An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - September 29, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Columbus, OH on September 29, 2019.
Columbus, OH, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to join An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin
About the Venue:
Sheraton Columbus Capitol Square
Governors Ballroom, Second Floor
75 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Contact Information:
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact via Email
https://www.fhautism.com/
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/790968
Press Release Distributed by PR.com