Sebastian Lane Consulting Launches High Value/Low Cost Solution to the Biggest Obstacles Facing Law Firms, Accounting Firms, Insurance Companies, and Tech Firms

The specialized sales consulting firm provides a market-driven alternative solution that builds corporate confidence, organic growth, key employee retention and higher succession value for firms.

Baltimore, MD, August 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In today's environment, professional services firms struggle to protect their two most critical assets – their people and their clients. It’s more important than ever to differentiate and convey expertise in what has become a buyer’s market. Despite investing heavily in recruiting & retention, too many firms are losing market share and succession value just as they are looking to build value prior to acquisition.

To help the legal, accounting, insurance and technology industries reach their growth and retention goals faster, Sebastian Lane Consulting Founder and CEO Jesse Mahle developed a nimble, turn-key consulting program which maximizes retention and development of advisors while concurrently cementing the firm’s prestige with clients.

Headquartered in the DC/MD/VA region, Sebastian Lane Consulting is a premiere business consulting firm, training professionals and support staff in client relationship building, corporate risk management planning, business development and sales management.

After 14 years of experience developing customer growth through a unique combination of business development consulting, risk management planning and human resources for hundreds of firms, from start-ups to $500 million corporations, Mahle has worked with his highly specialized Board of Advisors to create a fully customizable platform that fits within the current constructs of customer firms. This allows firms to make incremental, yet powerful, changes in hours or days, not weeks or months.

As Mahle explains, “Firms crave an alternative to high-priced consulting which often neglects the aspirations, limitations, and motivations of the individuals being trained. Sebastian Lane Consulting provides clients with a cost-efficient, holistic approach to the growth of companies and their professionals.”

Teaming with Sebastian Lane Consulting provides the following benefits and features:

- Vastly improve employee retention, save money on recruiting and replacing quality professionals.

- Boost client satisfaction and outside perception of work quality.

- Reinforce leadership’s overall methodology while translating its value to each employee’s personal goals.

- Create a dynamic next generation of leaders that can build succession value and ownership payout.

- Minimal loss of employee time, as majority of training is completed without interruption to daily operations.

For more information about Sebastian Lane Consulting please call (443) 534-6783 or visit www.sebastianlaneconsulting.com

About Sebastian Lane Consulting:

Creating corporate confidence, organic growth, key employee retention and higher succession value for businesses through highly customized one-on-one training, empowering firm professionals to sell their expertise confidently, comfortably and effectively.

Contact Information:

Sebastian Lane Consulting

Jesse Mahle

443-534-6783

Contact via Email

www.sebastianlaneconsulting.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791052

Press Release Distributed by PR.com